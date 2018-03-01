W. Bruce Cameron

There's much more to come . . .

The movie of his bestselling book “A Dog’s Way Home” will come out from Sony Pictures January 11th 2019, and the movie A Dog’s Journey, again from Amblin/Universal, completed principal photography this fall. And of course, “A Dog’s Purpose” is available on all home video formats. He and his wife Cathryn Michon are screenwriters for all three of those films. He is currently at work on the highly anticipated novel, “A Dog’s Purpose 3: A Dog’s Promise.”