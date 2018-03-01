W. Bruce Cameron

-
He's a New York Times Bestselling Author
He has published more than 15 bestselling books that have been translated into over 50 languages. His award-winning “A Dog’s Purpose” series has the highest overall reader rating of any New York Times bestseller.
One of America's Leading Humorists
Bruce began his career writing a family newspaper humor column and eventually become an internationally syndicated columnist. His column, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter became a New York Times Bestselling book and a People’s Choice Award Winning series on ABC.
His Work lights up the screen
The Amblin/Universal film “A Dog’s Purpose,” which Cameron co-wrote, has gone on to become the most successful international live action dog movie of all time.
There's much more to come . . .
The movie of his bestselling book “A Dog’s Way Home” will come out from Sony Pictures January 11th 2019, and the movie A Dog’s Journey, again from Amblin/Universal, completed principal photography this fall. And of course, “A Dog’s Purpose” is available on all home video formats. He and his wife Cathryn Michon are screenwriters for all three of those films. He is currently at work on the highly anticipated novel, “A Dog’s Purpose 3: A Dog’s Promise.”
"An amazing book. I laughed and smiled and cried. Wise… and sure to open the hearts of all who read it. Bailey has much to teach us about a dog’s love of liberty."
"I loved the book and I could not put it down. It really made me think about the purpose of life. At the end, I cried."